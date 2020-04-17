Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's at least $10 off the regular price of the Family Feast and you'd pay $39 or more if you ordered these items à la carte. Buy Now
KFC offers free delivery on all KFC orders placed online. Some restrictions may apply. Shop Now at KFC
In an effort to help local businesses, Uber Eats is waiving the delivery fee for more than 100,000 independent restaurants. Shop Now at Uber
The Cheesecake Factory is partnering with DoorDash to offer free delivery on orders of $15 or more, which is really just an excuse to order dessert if you ask us. You've got to meet that sweet, sweet threshold somehow! Shop Now at Cheesecake Factory
Chili's has heroically partnered with DoorDash to ensure your appetite is not forgotten in these challenging times. Plus, they've sweetened the deal by offering free shipping for most orders! Shop Now
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
A great way to keep in touch with loved ones with zero cost. Shop Now
Sling is offering a huge selection of streaming video free of charge, including kids' shows, movies, sitcoms like Third Rock From the Sun and Grounded For Life, and way too much good Gordon Ramsay content for me to reasonably remain productive. Shop Now
Test a free Persil ProClean Disc sample against your current laundry detergent. Shop Now
