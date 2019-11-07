New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Panasonic Lumix DMC-ZS50 Camera
$249 $299
free shipping

That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Leica DC Vario-Elmar 30x optical zoom lens
  • 1080p video at 60 fps (or 720p at 120fps)
  • 3" LCD display
  • SDXC card slot
  • WiFi
↑ less
Buy from B&H Photo Video
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Digital Cameras B&H Photo Video Panasonic
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register