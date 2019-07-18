Ending today, Adorama via Rakuten offers this Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX85 16-Megapixel Mirrorless 4K Camera Bundle in Black for $497.99. Plus, you'll get $99.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the credit, that's $39 under last month's mention and $99 under the lowest price we could find for just the camera and lens elsewhere. Buy Now
- Panasonic Lumix G Vario 12-32mm and 45-150mm lenses
- Lowepro Format 160 II Camera Bag
- Corel Mac Photo Essentials Software Kit (includes AfterShot Pro 3, Painter Essentials 6, VideoStudio 2018, PaintShop Pro 2018)
- SanDisk 32GB Ultra UHS-1 SDHC Memory Card
- various filters and other accessories
- Model: DMC-GX85WK A
AbergBestDirect via Amazon offers its AbergBest 21-Megapixel Digital Camera in three colors (Black pictured) for $40.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the page and apply code "YZX9PF8J" to drop that to $26.64. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $14 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 720p video recording
- 8x digital zoom
- 2.7" LCD
- Model: 20180112-BC
Walmart offers the Wildgame Innovations Wing Spy 8 Digital Wildlife Camera for $22.36. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $21.92. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- 1.5" TFT display
- wide-angle lens w/ f/2.4 aperature
- 6 to 10-foot PIR motion sensor range
- 1 second rapid trigger speed
- USB cable and mounting strap
Kxush via Amazon offers the Loxroz Kids' Camera in Blue or Pink for $39.99. Coupon code "PO7FLU4U" cuts that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- shockproof silicone
- rechargeable 610mAh battery
- includes USB cable & 16GB SD card
- 20 frames & 4 filters
AIQiu Direct via Amazon offers the AIQiu 4K 12MP Full HD Underwater Action Camera in Silver for $73.99. Coupon code "9EM7I58C" drops the price to $36.99. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention from last week, $37 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- includes 2 rechargeable batteries
- 170° wide angle
- remote control
- waterproof
- Model: 3216565643
E ZEE Electronics via Rakuten offers the first-generation Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $79.99 with free shipping. Plus, You'll bag $15.80 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and thanks to the credit, that's $16 less than our mention from two weeks ago, the best we've seen, and a total savings of $36 today. Buy Now
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black for $174.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $139.98. Plus, you'll get $27.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $31 under last week's refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $87 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 6-Piece Rattan Patio Sofa Set for $569.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll receive around $113.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $114. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- 2 corner sofas
- 1 armless sofa
- 1 single armrest sofa
- 1 coffee table with transparent tempered glass
- 1 stool sofa
- 5 seat cushions with black cover
- 4 back cushions with black cover
- Model: HW49858+
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple iPad Pro 11" 64GB WiFi Tablet in Silver or Space Gray for $599.99. Coupon code "BUY60" drops it to $539.99. Plus, you'll receive around $108 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and providing you use the credit, that's $218 under our mention of a new unit from a month ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also $243 under the lowest price for a new unit today.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Panasonic Multi-Directional 1200-watt Iron for $25.67 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although we saw it for $6 less a year ago. Buy Now
- Walmart charges the same via pickup
- Model no. NI-E250TR
- automatic retractable cord reel
- adjustable steam
Amazon offers Prime members the Panasonic ErgoFit In-Ear Headphones with Microphone in Blue for $8.51 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- 9mm drivers
- 10Hz to 24kHz frequency response
- in-line controls 3.6-foot cable
- Model: RP-TCM125
