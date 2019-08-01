New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Panasonic Lumix 16MP Mirrorless Camera Bundle
$438 $998
free shipping

Adorama via Rakuten offers this Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX85 16-Megapixel Mirrorless 4K Camera Bundle in Black for $497.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $437.99. With free shipping, that's $60 under our mention from two weeks ago (which included $99 in Rakuten credit) and tied as the best outright price we've ever seen for this bundle. (It's $60 under what Adorama charges directly.) Buy Now

Features
  • Panasonic Lumix G Vario 12-32mm and 45-150mm lenses
  • Lowepro Format 160 II Camera Bag
  • SanDisk 32GB Ultra UHS-1 SDHC Memory Card
  • Corel Mac Photo Essentials Software Kit
  • Model: DMC-GX85WK A
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 8/1/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
