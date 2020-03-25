Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 42 mins ago
Panasonic HomeHawk Shelf 1080p Home Monitoring Camera
$60 $130
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 1920x1080 resolution
  • IR LEDs for night vision
  • 140° wide-angle lens
  • works with KX-HN7002W HomeHawk 2 camera kit
  • Model: KX-HNC810G
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Security Cameras B&H Photo Video Panasonic
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register