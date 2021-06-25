Panasonic Camera & Lens Sale at B&H Photo-Video: Up to $500 off
New
B&H Photo Video · 26 mins ago
Panasonic Camera & Lens Sale at B&H Photo-Video
up to $500 off
free shipping

In-stock point-and-shoot cameras start from $298, while mirrorless models start from $598. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Pictured is the Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5 Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera (Body Only) for $1,279.99 ($300 off).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Cameras B&H Photo Video
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register