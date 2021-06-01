Panamax Power Protection at Crutchfield: 20% off

Save on surge protectors, protection modules, power strips, power supplies, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Panamax Power360 P360-Dock for $39.99 ($10 off).
-
Published 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's at least $3 less than you'd pay in store locally, and the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Grey at this price.
- LED light
- 3-prong
- surge protection rating of 900 Joules
- Model: SPP3469GR/37
Apply code "AFF20w" to save $26. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- built-in MPPT control module
- monocrystalline silicon cell
- LED charge indicator
- includes mouting hardware
Save 50% when you apply coupon code "50BS6ED8". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Fudong via Amazon.
- Available in Medium at this price.
- The Large drops to $18 wit the same code.
- 8 AC outlets
- 3 USB ports
- 6.6-foot cord
- FCC, Rohs, and CE certified
- handle
Clip the on-page $40 off coupon and apply code "73QWVZTR" to save a total of $120 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Progeny US via Amazon.
- pure sine wave 110V AC outlet (300W rated, 600W peak)
- car port (12V/10A, 120W max)
- QC 3.0 USB and USB-C output (9V/2A, 18w max)
- 5W wireless charging pad on top
- all ports support pass-through charging
- recharge via 120W solar panel (sold separately), car port, or AC wall outlet
- short circuit- overcurrent-, overvoltage-, overload-, and overheating-protection
- Model: P66
It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- frequency response: 76Hz to 20,000Hz
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
It's $250 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 62Hz to 24kHz frequency response
- 5.25" woofer
- 1" tweeter
- integrated phono pre-amp
- USB Type-B input
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
- remote control
- Model: 1062681
Save sitewide on audio & video, headphones & wireless, smart home items, and much more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more add free shipping.
Save on a selection of smart switches, dimmer switch, and plug to control your lights, fans, music, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more add free shipping.
- Pictured is the Brilliant 1-Switch Smart Home Control for $269.10 ($30 off).
Sign In or Register