Padmate Technology · 52 mins ago
$29 $49
$8 shipping
It's $20 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Padmate Technology
Features
- IPX6 water resistant
- touch control
- charging case
Details
Comments
-
Expires 11/1/2021
Published 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Woot! An Amazon Company · 2 days ago
Headphones & Speakers at Woot
Up to 77% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, wireless and wired headphones, floor speakers, subwoofers, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Pictured are the Refurb JBL Tune Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Over-ear Headphones for $59.99 ($15 less than a new model).
LightInTheBox · 1 day ago
Lenovo LP5 True Wireless Earbuds
$15 $27
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SLP" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
Tips
- In Silver or White.
- This item ships from China and may take two to three weeks to arrive.
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the fee.
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- noise reduction
- charging case
- Model: LP5
Amazon · 3 days ago
MTY True Wireless Earbuds
$8.99 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $11 with coupon code "50563SCE". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by MTY Direct via Amazon.
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
- gel-flexible silicone ear caps
- IPX5 waterproof
- built-in mic
- noise cancelling
- Model: E1
Target · 2 days ago
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
$90 $159
pickup
Save this Target Circle coupon to drop the price to the best we could find by $9. (Most retailers charge over $140.)
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Target
Tips
- Available at this price in Rose Gold.
Features
- foldable
- carry case
- adjustable headband
- volume control
- Model: MX442LLA
