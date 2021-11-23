Black Friday comes early with this exclusive off-season deal on contemporary, high-end outdoor furniture at Homestyles Furniture! The Palm Springs and Boca Raton collections from Homestyles feature durable, weather-resistant synthetic rattan and fade-free fabric to last season after season. These collections direct from Homestyles have never been offered with a discount before– but now through Cyber Monday, with this exclusive promo code "BLACKFRIDAY21", they are 30% off, including all pieces and sets within these two collections! (Palm Springs, Boca Raton). Plus, free shipping applies. Shop Now at homestyles Furniture
Gather the family around a cozy fire this holiday season. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Outland Living 24" Firebowl for $179.99 (low by $79).
Clip the 5% off coupon and apply code "B7KCPQCE" to drop the price to $5 less than our mention from two weeks ago, and a savings of $54. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Bronze.
- Sold by B&G Beautiful Gardener via Amazon.
- rust resistant
- measures 30" x 30" x 9.4"
It's the lowest price we could find by $64. Buy Now at Amazon
- holds up to 395-lbs.
- measures 44.49" W x 23.43" H x 20.55" D
- Model: FG17685
It's $10 under our May mention and the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Green at this price.
- 200-lb capacity per bench
- height-adjustable umbrella
- anodized aluminum frame
- Model: 615