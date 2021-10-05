New
tarte cosmetics · 12 mins ago
50% off for members
free shipping
Apply code "BDAY" to save on select products. Shop Now at tarte cosmetics
Tips
- 50% off and free shipping is valid for Teamtarte members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Non-members bag 35% off via the same code.
- Pictured is the Tartelette In Bloom Amazonian Clay Palette for $19.50 after coupon ($20 off).
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "Discounts for this brand are rare, especially half off."
Details
Comments
