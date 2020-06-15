exclusive
Pai-Shau · 46 mins ago
Pai-Shau Hair Mask Set
$22 $43
A DealNews exclusive!

Use coupon code "DEALNEWS" to bag free shipping. Buy Now at Pai-Shau

Features
  • Pai-Shau signature gold paddle brush
  • Supreme Revitalizing Mask
  • TSA-approved bottle of mask
  • Code "DEALNEWS"
  • Published 46 min ago
