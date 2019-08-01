AntOnline via Google Express offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet with Surface Pen and Microsoft Office Personal 365 1-yr. Subscription for $869.99. Coupon code "TECHB2S19" drops that to $782.99. With free shipping, that's at least $68 less than you'd pay for these items separately, and just $84 more than our June mention for the tablet alone. Buy Now