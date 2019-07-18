Today only, 13 Deals offers the Pack N' Roll Folding Rolling Trolley Crate for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under the best price we could find for a similar trolley crate elsewhere. Buy Now
Monicater-US via Amazon offers the Lixada Anit-Mosquito Camping Lantern in several colors (Black pictured) with prices starting at $25.99. Coupon code "LMXY0628" cuts that starting price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's at least $16 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- intelligent light sensor
- USB rechargeable
- low noise
Amazon offers Prime members the General Tools 55 Heavy Duty Circle Cutter for $13.20 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
- made of tempered steel
- makes cuts of 1.75" to 7.88" in diameter
Topwoman via Amazon offers the Yinama Industrial Digital Endoscope for $95.99. Coupon code "9RIDK57Y" cuts that to $47.99. With free shipping, that's $48 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 4.3" LCD display
- up to 198" focal distance
- built-in rechargeable lithium battery
Suprus Beauty via Amazon offers its Suprus Electric Arc Lighter for $18.99. Coupon code "Q3HKFLIT" cuts that to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- micro USB rechargeable (cable included)
- up to 1,000 uses per full charge
- child-resistant safety button
For Prime members only, Amazon takes up to 20% off its AmazonBasics tools & home items. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set for $5.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw this for a buck less last July. This set includes a self-retracting guide sleeve.
Amazon offers the 3M Half Facepiece Reusable Respirator for $8.15 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $9 today. Buy Now
- incl. reclosable storage bag
- 4-point harness
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriving Bit Set for $9.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- each bit features a reflex core (allows 2" bits to flex up to 15° to reduce breakage)
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- order three or more to drop the price to $3.99 each
- the tin measures 3.8" x 2.4" x .8"
13 Deals offers this Himalayan Pink Salt Plug-In Night Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- 360° rotatable plug
- metal basket frame
- Model: 1808
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon offers Prime members the S'well 17-oz. Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle in Teakwood for $9.93 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
- BPA-free
- keeps beverages cold for 24 hours or hot for 12
- Model: WWB-TEAK01
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
Today only, Dolby Laboratories via Amazon offers its Dolby Dimension Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $399 with free shipping. That's $200 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
- Bluetooth 4.2
- one-touch switching between up to three devices
