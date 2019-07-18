Ends Today
13 Deals · 35 mins ago
Pack N' Roll Folding Rolling Trolley Crate
$20 $40
$1 shipping

Today only, 13 Deals offers the Pack N' Roll Folding Rolling Trolley Crate for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under the best price we could find for a similar trolley crate elsewhere.

Update: Shipping is now 99 cents. Buy Now

1 comment
Pandp
Wheels are so small that only good on pavement etc. Not a good flea market tool.
7 hr 4 min ago