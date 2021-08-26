Pacifica Last Call Beauty Deals: Up to 50% off
Pacifica · 41 mins ago
Pacifica Last Call Beauty Deals
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $50

Shop over 50 discounted items, including skin care, nail polish, makeup, and more. Prices start at $2.45. Shop Now at Pacifica

  • Posted by Elizabeth.
  • Why does she love this deal? "Pacifica products are clean, vegan, and cruelty-free, and they have a recycling program. I espeically like that they offer phthalate-free fragrances."
  • Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders over $50.
