PUMA via eBay offers the PUMA x Mercedes AMG Petronas Men's Kart Cat III Shoes in White or Black for $34.99 with free shipping. That's $55 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw these for $3 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's Future Runner Shoes in several colors (Gray/Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $3 from vendors with sufficient stock. Buy Now
Macy's offers the PUMA Men's Pacer Next Cage Slip-On Running Sneakers for $40. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That;s the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue or Core Black for the in-cart price of $7 with free shipping. That's $3 under last week's mention and tied with the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $8.) Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo 9 Mesh Running Shoes in Grey for $33. In-cart, that drops to $23.10. With free shipping, that is $7 less than buying direct from the brand, although most stores charge $50 or more. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of shoes at Amazon Outlet with prices starting at around $9. Plus, shipping is free for Amazon Prime members. Shop adidas, Nike, Crocs, Clarks, New Balance, and more. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals POD-S3.1 Shoes in Core Black/ Night Grey for $50. Add to cart to cut the price to $35. With free shipping, that is $5 under our February mention, and $15 less than buying direct, although most stores charge $70 or more. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Pants in Collegiate Navy for the in-cart price of $13.29 with free shipping. That's $2 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
PUMA via eBay offers the PUMA Women's Athletics Logo Leggings in Black for $13.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Sweat Basics Modern Sports Hoodie in Medium Grey Heather or Cotton Black for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $26 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $19.79 after coupon. Buy Now
