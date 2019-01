PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA x BMW Men's Motorsport Kart Cat III Sneakers in several colors (Team Blue pictured) for. Plus, you'll receive $7.35 in Rakuten Super Points . (You'll need to be signed into your account.) With, and assuming you'll use the credit, that's a savings of $32 off list price and the lowest price we could find. They're available in sizes from 7 to 14. Deal ends today.