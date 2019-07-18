PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA x BMW M Motorsport Men's Kart Cat III Shoes in several colors (Team Blue/PUMA White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $31.99. Plus, you'll bag $6.20 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $9 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $24. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to use the coupon and get the points.
- Available in sizes 7 to 14.
Shoes.com takes up to 75% off men's and women's shoes for its Prime Time Sale. Plus take an extra 35% off via coupon code "EMLTOPDEALS35". Even better, all orders bag free shipping. That's the best combined sale we've seen from Shoes.com. Some exclusions may apply. Deal ends July 16. Shop Now
Clarks takes up to 40% off its men's, women's, and kids' sale styles. Plus, take an extra 30% off via coupon code "SALE30". Even better, all orders bag free shipping. (Shipping usually starts at $6 for orders under $50.) Deal ends July 16. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 6-Piece Rattan Patio Sofa Set for $569.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll receive around $113.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $114. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- 2 corner sofas
- 1 armless sofa
- 1 single armrest sofa
- 1 coffee table with transparent tempered glass
- 1 stool sofa
- 5 seat cushions with black cover
- 4 back cushions with black cover
- Model: HW49858+
Ending today, eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Prowler ST6 17.3" Laptop Backpack in Black for $44.99. Coupon code "EBAG6" drops it to $38.99. Plus, you'll receive around $7.60 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the credit, that's $74 off list, $7 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- padded compartment accommodates most laptops up to 17.3"
- multiple interior and exterior pockets, including a tablet pocket
- water-resistant finish
- TSA checkpoint friendly
- Model: 107402-1041
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Homer Smart Series NeverWet Leather Boat Shoes in several colors (Navy pictured) for $37.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $30.39. Plus, you'll earn $6 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $34, although most charge $63 or more. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 8 to 13
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple iPad Pro 11" 64GB WiFi Tablet in Silver or Space Gray for $599.99. Coupon code "BUY60" drops it to $539.99. Plus, you'll receive around $108 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and providing you use the credit, that's $218 under our mention of a new unit from a month ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also $243 under the lowest price for a new unit today.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
Macy's offers the PUMA Women's Classics Ribbed Cut-Out Half-Zip Cropped Top in Sweet Lavender for $26.25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most merchants charge $35. Buy Now
- Available in sizes XS to XL
