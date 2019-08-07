- Create an Account or Login
PUMA via Rakuten cuts up to 60% off select styles. (Prices are as marked.) Plus coupon code "SAVE15" takes an extra 15% off. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Deal ends August 6. Shop Now
REI Outlet takes at least 70% off a selection of handpicked items. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $50 or more. That's the strongest discount we've seen from REI this year. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Casio Men's Super Illuminator Quartz Resin Casual Watch in Black for $9 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $22 under our June mention of a similar watch and the lowest price we could find now by $25.
Update: This item is temporarily out of stock, but it can still be ordered at this price. Buy Now
Gold Xiong Padishan via Amazon offers the Maket Men's Breathable Silk Boxer Shorts in White or Black for $8.99. Coupon code "ZHQQXOJD" cuts the price to $4.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy takes an extra 40% off adidas men's and women's apparel via coupon code "DNADIDAS". Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best deal we could find by $33. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Deal ends August 6. Shop Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Silver for $265. Coupon code "ALT15P" cuts that to $225.25. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from four days ago as lowest price we've seen for a new pair and the best deal today by $55, although most retailers charge $348 or more. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 18x18-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Dark Red for $49.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $39.92. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
