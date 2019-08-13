- Create an Account or Login
PUMA via Rakuten cuts up to 60% off select styles. (Prices are as marked.) Plus coupon code "APPAREL20" takes an extra 20% off. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That beats our mention from earlier this week which only saw an extra 15% off. Shop Now
REI Outlet takes at least 70% off a selection of handpicked items. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $50 or more. That's the strongest discount we've seen from REI this year. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Cole Haan discounts hundreds of select styles of men's and women's shoes and accessories priced $99 and below. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Deal ends August 8 at 6 am ET. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 60% off a selection of TAG Heuer men's and women's watches. Plus, bag extra discounts via the coupon codes listed below. Even better, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Gel-Sileo Shoes in Carbon or Black for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $8. They're available in sizes 8.5 to 14. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's GEL-Mai Shoes in Black or White for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last week and the second best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by $12). Buy Now
