Rakuten · 1 hr ago
PUMA Women's T7 Leggings
$12 $20
free shipping

Don't sweat it! These lightweight cotton leggings will keep you comfortable during your workout and save at least $13 over what you'll pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Official Puma Store via Rakuten.
  • Use code "TRLM-59PC-PF45-W54B" to get this price.
  • It's available in Cotton Black in sizes S or XL only.
  • Code "TRLM-59PC-PF45-W54B"
  • Expires 4/15/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
