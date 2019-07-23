- Create an Account or Login
Macy's offers the PUMA Men's XTG Colorblocked Jacket in Black for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Logo Hooded Jacket in Blue or Red for $37.50. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Northgard via Amazon offers its Northgard Men's Military Jacket in several colors (Army Green 805 pictured) for $45.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "UB46JRHK" to cut the price to $29.89. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Helvetia Heights Jacket in Dark Mountain for $49.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts it to $39.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $24. Buy Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey for $54. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $36 off and tied with last week's mention of a shipped unit as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, Macy's takes 65% to 75% off select regular-price women's shoes via coupon code "FLASH". Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
PUMA offers its PUMA Men's Evostripe Full-Zip Hoodie in several colors (Medium Gray Heather pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "9DXV-V1BA-V0ON-MD7L" cuts that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $25, although we saw it for $2 less in January. It's available in select sizes from S to XXL. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's Astro Kick Shoes in several colors (Peacoat pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "9DXV-V1BA-V0ON-MD7L" cuts that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
