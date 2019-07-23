PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's Tazon 6 Knit Training Shoes in Quarry/Quiet Shade or PUMA Black/Toreador for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" knocks it to $35.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find now by $10, although we saw them for $6 less in May. Buy Now
- available in most sizes from 7 to 14
PUMA offers its PUMA Men's Carson 2 New Core Running Shoes in several colors (Charcoal Grey/Black pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $24. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's a price low now by $11.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7 to 14
Shoebacca via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's EvoSPEED 2.2 Graphic Firm Ground Cleats in Yellow for $19.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $15.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention at $114 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's Carson 2 Cosmo Running Shoes in several colors (PUMA Black/PUMA White pictured) for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
- available in sizes 7 to 14
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Questar Ride Shoes in Scarlet/Core Black for $34.99. In-cart, that price drops to $26.24. With free shipping, that's $6 under our January mention and is the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7.5 to 13
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
- They're available in sizes 10.5 to 13.
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Alphabounce Beyond Team Shoes in several colors (Power Red pictured) for $40.99. Add to cart to cut the price to $30.74. With free shipping, that's $3 under our May mention and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's a current best by $31.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 4.5 to 15
Ending today, ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Tiger Gel-Mai Shoes in Black/White for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $29.59.
Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points. That's tied with last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (That is a low today by $47.)
Update: The points offer has expired, but these are still at a great price low. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 7 to 12
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Sperry Men's Oak Island Polarized Browline Aviator Sunglasses in several colors (Navy Horn pictured) for $20. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $16. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $44, although most retailers charge around $99. Buy Now
- polarized
- 100% UV protection
- includes storage pouch and cleaning cloth
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "PRO30" cuts it to $169.95. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $30, although most charge $200 or more.) Buy Now
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger x Disney Unisex GEL-PTG MT Shoes in White/White for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $51. Buy Now
- Plus, you'll bag $2.97 in Rakuten points through July 21.
- available in select sizes 4 to 12
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Mesh Workout Shorts and T-Shirt Set in several colors (Grey/Light Blue Heather pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping, $2 under our May mention, $48 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in select sizes L to XXL
Sign In or Register