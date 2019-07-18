Ending today, PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's Super Levitate Running Shoes in PUMA White/PUMA Black for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" knocks that to $27.99. Plus, you'll receive $5.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $12.) Buy Now
- You must be signed in to your account to apply and coupon and get the points.
- available in most sizes from 7.5 to 14
PUMA via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Carson 2 X Knit Running Shoes in several colors (Asphalt pictured) for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. Thanks to the included $5.40 in Rakuten points, that's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $13.) They're available in sizes 7 to 14. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's Vista Sneakers in several colors (Black/White/Grey pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops them to $23.99. Plus, you'll bag $4.60 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $2 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $21.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7 to 14
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Unisex Popcat Slides in White or Black for $14.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the included $2.20 in Rakuten points, that's $3 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) They're available in men's sizes 6 to 13. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA x BMW M Motorsport Men's Kart Cat III Shoes in several colors (Team Blue/PUMA White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $31.99. Plus, you'll bag $6.20 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $9 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $24. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to use the coupon and get the points.
- Available in sizes 7 to 14.
Ending today, ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Tiger Gel-Mai Shoes in Black/White for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $29.59. Plus, you'll bag $7.20 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $6 under last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (That is a low today by $53.) Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 7 to 12
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
Nordstrom Rack continues to offer the Robert Wayne Men's Utah Derby Shoes for $24 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge over $100. Buy Now
- select sizes from 9 to 11.5
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $47. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $37.60. Plus, you'll bag $11.10 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $19 under yesterday's expired mention. It's also $76 off list, $5.30 per shirt, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- available in sizes M & L only
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black for $174.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $139.98. Plus, you'll get $27.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $31 under last week's refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $87 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Kayano Trainer Shoes in White for $47.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $38.39. Plus, members bag $9.40 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $3 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. ( It is a low today by $26.) Buy Now
- You must be signed in to get the points.
- Available in select sizes from 8 to 12
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 6-Piece Rattan Patio Sofa Set for $569.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll receive around $113.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $114. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- 2 corner sofas
- 1 armless sofa
- 1 single armrest sofa
- 1 coffee table with transparent tempered glass
- 1 stool sofa
- 5 seat cushions with black cover
- 4 back cushions with black cover
- Model: HW49858+
PUMA via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Smash v2 Canvas Sneakers in Charcoal or White for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $27.99. Plus, you'll bag $5.40 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's a $3 under our mention from over two weeks ago, $32 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 7 to 13
Macy's offers the PUMA Women's Classics Ribbed Cut-Out Half-Zip Cropped Top in Sweet Lavender for $26.25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most merchants charge $35. Buy Now
- Available in sizes XS to XL
Sign In or Register