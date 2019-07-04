New
Rakuten · 54 mins ago
$26 $55
free shipping
PUMA via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Smash v2 Canvas Sneakers in Charcoal or White for $34.99. Coupon code "PUMA25" drops it to $26.24. With free shipping, that's a buck under our April mention, $29 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 7 to 14.
Details
6pm · 1 mo ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
eBay · 2 days ago
adidas Men's EQT Cushion ADV Shoes
$31 $130
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's EQT Cushion ADV Shoes in Cloud White/ Eqt Yellow for $40.99. In-cart, that drops to $30.74. With free shipping, that's $3 under our May mention, and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best price today by $14.) Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 10 to 13
6pm · 2 wks ago
6pm Clearance Sale
At least 70% off
free shipping w/ $50
6pm takes at least 70% off a selection of clothing, shoes, and accessories for its Clearance Sale. Shipping adds $3.95, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping (as do orders of two items or more). Shop Now
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Rakuten · 9 hrs ago
Adata Ultimate SU800 SATA 6Gbps SSDs
from $47 $55
free shipping
Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata Ultimate SU800 3D NAND 2.5" Serial ATA 6Gb/s Internal SSD in several sizes from $46.74 via coupon code "ADA15", as listed below. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our May mention as the best deals we've seen. (It's also a new low for the 1TB and 2TB drives). Shop Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Hammer Anvil Leather RFID Safe Anti-Theft Minimalist Wallet
$6 $10
free shipping
Art of Deals via Rakuten offers Hammer Anvil Leather RFID Safe Anti-Theft Minimalist Wallet in several colors (Black pictured) for $7.99. Coupon code "ART1A" cuts that to $6.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle
$250 w/ $35 in Rakuten Points $250
free shipping
Crosslinks via Rakuten offers the Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle in Black for $229.95. Coupon code "TOYS20" cut that to $189.95. With free shipping, that's $60 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $11 less in April.
Update: You'll now get $34.35 back in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
Features
- disc brakes
- himano derailleurs and shifters
- front and rear shock absorbers
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$238 $350
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black or Silver for $279.95. Coupon code "PRO15P" cuts that to $237.96. With free shipping, that's the best deal could find by $52 and the lowest outright price we've seen for a new unit. (We saw them for $252 with a $15 store credit three days ago.) Buy Now
Features
- Google Assistant
- active noise cancellation
- Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
- up to 30 hours of playback
- HiRes LDAC 96kHz sampling
- 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response range
- Model: WH-1000XM3
Macy's · 1 wk ago
PUMA Women's Classics Ribbed Cut-Out Half-Zip Cropped Top
$26 $31
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the PUMA Women's Classics Ribbed Cut-Out Half-Zip Cropped Top in Sweet Lavender for $26.25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most merchants charge $35. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes XS to XL
Macy's · 3 wks ago
PUMA Men's Wild Pack T7 Track Jacket
$38 $75
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Puma Men's Wild Pack T7 Track Jacket in Camo for $37.50. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although most stores charge $55 or more. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
