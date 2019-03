PUMA via eBay offers its PUMA Men's License Quarter Crew Socks 6-Pack in several colors (Multi-Color 1 pictured) forwith. That's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. They're available in size 10-13, which fits men's shoe sizes from 8 to 12.5.Note: First-time eBay customers can use coupon code "PERFECT3" to take an extra $3 off. Coupon expires March 28.