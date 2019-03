Ruze Shoes via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Hybrid Rocket Runner Shoes in Quiet Shade/ Black/ Strong Blue for $41.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to. Withfor shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $34. They're available in sizes 8.5 to 11.Note: You must be signed in to use this coupon. Coupon can be used once per account.