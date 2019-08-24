Personalize your DealNews Experience
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's Future Runner Shoes in several colors (Gray/Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $3 from vendors with sufficient stock. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's Cell Ultimate Knit Shoes in Quiet Shade/Quarry or Black for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $31.99. With free shipping, that's $18 less than buying via another storefront today, although we saw them for $2 less in February. Buy Now
PUMA via eBay offers its PUMA Men's Rogue Running Shoes in several colors (Black pictured) for $49.99. Coupon code "JUST4PUMA" drops that to $39.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Macy's offers the PUMA Men's Pacer Next Cage Slip-On Running Sneakers for $40. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That;s the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Women's Emergence Cosmic Running Shoes in Black or White for $34.64. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $27.71. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Cole Haan Men's Nantucket Loafers in several colors (Gray Canvas/Blue Leather pictured) from $28.22 with free shipping. That's up to $32 off and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Cole Haan takes an extra 40% off select men's and women's shoes, coats, bags, and accessories via coupon code "EXTRA40" during its End of Summer Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
CraFeel via Amazon offers the Tuobuqu Men's Orthotic Flip Flops in several colors with prices starting at $23.99. Coupon code "51IS9WHB" drops that starting price to $11.76. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Portable Personal Therapeutic Steam Sauna with Large Chair in Silver for $85.90. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts that to $68.72. With free shipping, that's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a similar item elsewhere, although we saw it in another color for $8 less last month. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
PUMA offers its PUMA Sole Backpack in several colors (Castlerock pictured) for $35. Coupon code "ONLYU" cuts that to $17.50. With $7 for shipping, that's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Sweat Basics Modern Sports Hoodie in Medium Grey Heather or Cotton Black for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $26 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $19.79 after coupon. Buy Now
