That's a low today by $18 and the best price we've seen. (It's $6 under our mention from over three weeks ago.) Buy Now
PUMA via eBay offers the PUMA x Mercedes AMG Petronas Men's Kart Cat III Shoes in White or Black for $34.99 with free shipping. That's $55 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw these for $3 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
Assuming you'll spend the points, that's a savings of $27 altogether and the best we've ever seen. (We saw them for $26 in last week's mention.) Buy Now
That's the best price we could find by $16 and tied with our expired mention from yesterday.
Update: Shipping now adds $7. Buy Now
Assuming you'll use the credit, that's the best deal we could find now by $25 and the lowest price we've seen. (It is also $8 under May mention.) Buy Now
Save on men's, women's, and kids' shoes. Shop Now
That's $4 under our January mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low now by $2.) Buy Now
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
That's tied with our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
It's $11 under the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now
That's $2 under our August mention, the best we've ever seen, and the lowest price we could find now by $90. Buy Now
That's $64 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $12 under what ASICS is charging via its eBay store, although we saw them four days ago at this price with $7 in Rakuten credit. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Assuming you'll use the points, that's $3 under our mention from a month ago, $25 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the PUMA Men's Pacer Next Cage Slip-On Running Sneakers for $40. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That;s the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Assuming you'll use the points, it's the best deal we could find by $18. Buy Now
