Shoebacca via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's EvoSPEED 2.2 Graphic Firm Ground Cleats in Yellow for $19.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $16.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw it for a buck less in our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now
PUMA via eBay offers its PUMA Men's BMW M Motorsport Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $30 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
PUMA offers its PUMA Men's ST Activate Sneakers in Limestone-Puma White for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $4, although we saw it for $3 less in our May mention. Buy Now
Macy's offers the PUMA Women's Axis Plus '90s Casual Sneakers in White/Pale Pink/Fair Aqua for $30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's Astro Kick Shoes in several colors (Peacoat pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "9DXV-V1BA-V0ON-MD7L" cuts that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's PT Prime Runner FC Shoes in Cobalt for $25.21. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that to $18.91. With free shipping, that's a buck under our March mention, $36 off, and the lowest price we've seen. They're available in sizes from 9 to 10.5. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Flexagon Fit Shoes in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that price to $22.49. With free shipping, that's $6 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today by $10.) Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Silver/White for $174.97. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $148.72. With free shipping, that's $3 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price today by $71 for refurb model). Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
eBags via Rakuten offers its Samsonite Fiero 20" Spinner Luggage in Black or Burnt Orange for $69.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $55.99. Even better, you'll bag $8.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's tied with our mention from last week and the best price we could find today by $27. Buy Now
PUMA takes up to 30% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' apparel and footwear as part of its Back to School Sale. (We found even greater discounts within, some upwards of 60%). Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's offers the PUMA Men's Pacer Next Cage Slip-On Running Sneakers for $40. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That;s the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
PUMA offers its PUMA Men's Evostripe Full-Zip Hoodie in several colors (Medium Gray Heather pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "9DXV-V1BA-V0ON-MD7L" cuts that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $25, although we saw it for $2 less in January. It's available in select sizes from S to XXL. Buy Now
PUMA offers its PUMA Women's Cool Cat Sport Slides in several colors (Puma Black/Knockout Pink) for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $5 less in our mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now
