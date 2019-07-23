Shoebacca via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's EvoSPEED 2.2 Graphic Firm Ground Cleats in Yellow for $19.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $15.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention at $114 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
PUMA offers its PUMA Men's Carson 2 New Core Running Shoes in several colors (Charcoal Grey/Black pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $24. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's a price low now by $11.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7 to 14
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Questar Ride Shoes in Scarlet/Core Black for $34.99. In-cart, that price drops to $26.24. With free shipping, that's $6 under our January mention and is the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7.5 to 13
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Alphabounce Beyond Team Shoes in several colors (Power Red pictured) for $40.99. Add to cart to cut the price to $30.74. With free shipping, that's $3 under our May mention and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's a current best by $31.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 4.5 to 15
Ending today, ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Tiger Gel-Mai Shoes in Black/White for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $29.59.
Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points. That's tied with last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (That is a low today by $47.)
Update: The points offer has expired, but these are still at a great price low. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 7 to 12
Clarks takes an extra 40% off select men's, women's and kids' shoes for its Summer Clearance Sale via coupon code "FORTY". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That's the best extra discount we've seen from Clarks this year. Some exclusions may apply.
Update: Shipping is now $6. Order of $50 or more yield free shipping Shop Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Mesh Workout Shorts and T-Shirt Set in several colors (Grey/Light Blue Heather pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping, $2 under our May mention, $48 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in select sizes L to XXL
Lyons Trading Company via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts in many colors (Red pictured) for $15.99. Coupon "APPAREL20" cuts it to $12.79. Plus, you'll bag $1.32 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $3. (It even beats our mention of two for $24 in June.) Buy Now
- You must be logged in to use the coupon and get the points.
- Available in select sizes from S to XL.
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Lucky Brand Men's Mason Leather Chukka Boots in several colors (Tan pictured) for $44.98. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.98. With free shipping, that's $4 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 8 to 13
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Seiko Men's Face Japanese Quartz Watch in Silver/Black for $137.25. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $109.80. Plus, you'll bag $6.54 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to use the coupon and get the points.
- quartz movement
- stainless steel case and leather strap
- three sub-dials
- alarm
- water resistance to 330 feet
