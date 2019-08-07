- Create an Account or Login
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's Essential Logo Knitted Pants in Medium Gray Heather or Dark Gray Heather for $19.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $15.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Pants in Green Camo for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention at $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Van Heusen Men's Straight-Fit Flat-Front Flex Oxford Pants in Black or Eiffel Tower for $17.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $12.59. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $9. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Sateen Slim-Fit Stretch Pants in several colors (Officer Navy pictured) for $20.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $4 under our June mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Dafengea via Amazon offers its Dafengea Men's Hiking Pants in several colors (Armygreen pictured) for $34.99. Coupon code "BFUESCH7" drops that to $14. With free shipping, that's $21 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Gel-Sileo Shoes in Carbon or Black for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $8. They're available in sizes 8.5 to 14. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's GEL-Mai Shoes in Black or White for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last week and the second best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by $12). Buy Now
PUMA via eBay offers its PUMA Men's BMW M Motorsport Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in White for $30 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $70 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Carson 2 X Knit Running Shoes in several colors (Asphalt/Quarry pictured) for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $13. Buy Now
PUMA via eBay offers its PUMA Unisex Vista Lux Sneakers in several colors (Blue pictured) for $28 with free shipping. That's $22 under the lowest price we could find from the main PUMA storefront. Buy Now
Macy's offers the PUMA Men's Pacer Next Cage Slip-On Running Sneakers for $40. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That;s the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
