PUMA via eBay offers its PUMA Men's Emergence Running Shoes in Blue or Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
PUMA via eBay offers its PUMA Men's BMW M Motorsport Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in White for $30 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $70 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Carson 2 X Knit Running Shoes in several colors (Asphalt/Quarry pictured) for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $13. Buy Now
PUMA via eBay offers its PUMA Unisex Vista Lux Sneakers in several colors (Blue pictured) for $28 with free shipping. That's $22 under the lowest price we could find from the main PUMA storefront. Buy Now
Macy's offers the PUMA Men's Pacer Next Cage Slip-On Running Sneakers for $40. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That;s the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the 5.11 Tactical Unisex Range Master Waterproof Tactical Boots in Gunsmoke for $37.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For Greater Rewards members only, (It's free to join.) Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Redmond Low Hiking Shoes in Cordovan for $35.92 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Worx via eBay offers the refurbished Worx 20-volt MaxLithium Hydroshot Cordless Portable Power Cleaner for $39 with free shipping. That's $80 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 50% off select refurbished and open-box Apple products. Plus, these orders get free shipping. Discounted items include iPhones, iPads, HomePods, AirPods, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Princeton Tec Point MPLS Military Light in Olive Drab/Blue LED for $14.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $25 Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's Essential Logo Knitted Pants in Medium Gray Heather or Dark Gray Heather for $19.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $15.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's XTG Polo Sport Shirt in several colors (Peacoat pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Shoebacca via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's EvoSPEED 2.2 Graphic Firm Ground Cleats in Yellow for $19.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $15.96. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $4. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Sweat Basics Modern Sports Hoodie in Medium Grey Heather or Cotton Black for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $26 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
