It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
PUMA vie eBay offers its PUMA Men's Drift Cat Ultra Reflective Shoes in White or Black for $39.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. They're available in sizes 7 to 14. Buy Now
PUMA via eBay offers its PUMA Men's BMW M Motorsport Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $30 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Shoebacca via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's EvoSPEED 2.2 Graphic Firm Ground Cleats in Yellow for $19.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $16.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw it for a buck less in our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now
Macy's offers the PUMA Women's Axis Plus '90s Casual Sneakers in White/Pale Pink/Fair Aqua for $30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Macy's offers the PUMA Men's Pacer Next Cage Slip-On Running Sneakers for $40. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That;s the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Reebok cuts an extra 60% off a selection of sale shoes and apparel via coupon code "EXTRA60". Plus, Reebok Unlocked members bag free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's tied as the best extra %-off sale we've seen from Reebok this year. Shop Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers the Cole Haan Men's Williams Wingtip Oxford Shoes in Black for $52.48 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $58. Buy Now
Guteidee via Amazon offers its Guteidee Unisex Mesh Slip-On Sneakers in several colors/styles (Black pictured) starting from $17.99. Coupon code "P8T8Y8O8" drops the starting price to $9.89. With free shipping, that's $6 under our mention from last month, at least $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to 70% off select apparel, shoe, home items, and more as part of its End of Summer Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Flexagon Fit Shoes in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that price to $22.49. With free shipping, that's $6 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today by $10.) Buy Now
The Battery Connection via eBay offers the Ultrafire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack for $9.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Macy's offers the PUMA Men's XTG Colorblocked Jacket in Black for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
