PUMA offers its PUMA Men's Carson 2 X Knit Running Shoes in several colors (Blue pictured) for $34.99. Coupon code "FOMO30" drops it to $24.49. With $7 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9.
Update: PUMA via eBay offers them for $27.99 with free shipping via coupon code "JUST4PUMA". Buy Now
PUMA offers its PUMA Men's Electron Street Shoes in Asphalt/Black/Forest Night for $34.99. Coupon code "FOMO30" cuts that to $24.49. Plus, sign into your PUMA account to bag free expedited shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's $4 under our February mention and the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now
PUMA takes an extra 30% off already-discounted men's, women's, and kids' sale styles via coupon code "FOMO30" with prices starting at $3.49. Plus, shipping is free for orders of $35 or more, otherwise shipping adds $7. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's offers the PUMA Men's Pacer Next Cage Slip-On Running Sneakers for $40. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That;s the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
PUMA via eBay offers its PUMA Men's Emergence Running Shoes in Blue or Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Rockport offers its Rockport Men's Tough Bucks Chukka Boots in Tan or Black for $49.99. Coupon code "COOLDOWN" cuts that to $34.99 and bags free shipping. That's a savings of $95 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Joe's New Balance Outlet offers the New Balance Men's REVlite 24 Shoes in Grey for $19.50. Plus, coupon code "DOLLARSHIP" cuts shipping to $1. That's $7 under last month's mention, $45 off, and one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for any New Balance shoes. Buy Now
Joe's New Balance Outlet takes 60% off select men's and women's shoes via coupon code "FLASH60". (The discount applies to the original retail price; select styles are already marked up to 70% off) Plus, the same coupon bags free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Office Depot and Office Max via eBay offers the uni-ball Signo Gel 207 Retractable Gel Pen 4-Pack in Medium Point 0.7mm Black for $2.29. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
PUMA offers a range of its PUMA Men's Socks 3-Pack in several styles (No Show Bamboo White/Black pictured) from $6.99. Coupon code "FOMO30" cuts that starting price to $4.89. Plus, these bag free shipping. That's up to $11 off and the lowest we could find. Shop Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's Essential Logo Knitted Pants in Medium Gray Heather or Dark Gray Heather for $19.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $15.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $13.
Update: The price has dropped to $12.86 before coupon and $10.29 after. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Sweat Basics Modern Sports Hoodie in Medium Grey Heather or Cotton Black for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $26 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $19.79 after coupon. Buy Now
Macy's offers the PUMA Men's XTG Colorblocked Jacket in Black for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
