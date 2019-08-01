- Create an Account or Login
PUMA via eBay offers its PUMA Men's BMW M Motorsport Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $30 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $70 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the PUMA Women's Axis Plus '90s Casual Sneakers in White/Pale Pink/Fair Aqua for $30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Macy's offers the PUMA Men's Pacer Next Cage Slip-On Running Sneakers for $40. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That;s the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
PUMA vie eBay offers its PUMA Men's Drift Cat Ultra Reflective Shoes in White or Black for $39.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. They're available in sizes 7 to 14. Buy Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers the Cole Haan Men's Williams Wingtip Oxford Shoes in Black for $52.48 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $58. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice 9-Tier Shoe Storage Cabinet Organizer in several colors (Brown pictured) for $26.99. Coupon code "SHOERACK" cuts that to $15.99. With free shipping, that's $44 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to 70% off select apparel, shoe, home items, and more as part of its End of Summer Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
The Battery Connection via eBay offers the Ultrafire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack for $9.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $298.99 with free shipping. That's $31 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen for a refurb. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best deal for a refurb now by $95.) Buy Now
Macy's offers the PUMA Men's XTG Colorblocked Jacket in Black for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
