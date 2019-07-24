- Create an Account or Login
PUMA via eBay offers its PUMA Men's BMW M Motorsport Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $30 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the PUMA Women's Axis Plus '90s Casual Sneakers in White/Pale Pink/Fair Aqua for $30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's Astro Kick Shoes in several colors (Peacoat pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "9DXV-V1BA-V0ON-MD7L" cuts that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Macy's offers the PUMA Men's Pacer Next Cage Slip-On Running Sneakers for $40. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That;s the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Converse offers its Converse Unisex Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Colors Low-Top Shoes in several colors (Blue Hero pictured) for $25 via coupon code "COLOR". Plus, Converse members receive free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw them for $4 less in January. They're available in select men's sizes from 3 to 13 and women's sizes 5 to 15. Buy Now
Joe's New Balance Outlet takes 65% off select New Balance men's and women's shoes via coupon code "ODDSNENDS" as part of its Odds n' Ends Sale. (The coupon applies to the original retail price.) Plus, the same coupon bags free shipping. Shop Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Nubeestore via eBay offers the Nubee 16 LED Solar Power Motion Sensor Outdoor Waterproof Security Light for $8.40 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's $16 under our March mention, the best deal for a refurb today by at least $10, and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition. Buy Now
PUMA offers its PUMA Men's Evostripe Full-Zip Hoodie in several colors (Medium Gray Heather pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "9DXV-V1BA-V0ON-MD7L" cuts that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $25, although we saw it for $2 less in January. It's available in select sizes from S to XXL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the PUMA Men's XTG Colorblocked Jacket in Black for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
