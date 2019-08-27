Personalize your DealNews Experience
Official PUMA Store via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's Athletic Premium Jacket in Cotton Black or Peacoat for $39.59. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $31.67. Plus, you'll bag $4.65 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's $5 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Macy's offers the PUMA Men's XTG Colorblocked Jacket in Black for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Titan Pass 2.0 Fleece Jacket in several colors (Blue pictured) for $39.98. Coupon code "SAVE60" drops it to $31.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's $18 under our February mention, $43 off, and the lowest price we could find by $25 Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Onyx/Red pictured) for $27.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $22.39. Plus, you'll bag $2.42 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's tied with our mention from over a week ago as $80 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armory Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Women's Emergence Cosmic Running Shoes in Black or White for $34.64. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $27.71. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's Cell Ultimate Knit Shoes in Quiet Shade/Quarry or Black for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $31.99. With free shipping, that's $18 less than buying via another storefront today, although we saw them for $2 less in February. Buy Now
PUMA via eBay offers its PUMA Men's Rogue Running Shoes in several colors (Black pictured) for $49.99. Coupon code "JUST4PUMA" drops that to $39.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Macy's offers the PUMA Men's Pacer Next Cage Slip-On Running Sneakers for $40. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That;s the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
