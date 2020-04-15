Personalize your DealNews Experience
With a coupon that's better than your best password, you get these name brand boxer briefs for $10 less than we could find anywhere else. Buy Now at Rakuten
It's within a buck of the best price we've seen for a 3-pack of PUMA boxer briefs. It's also the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $11 less than a 4-pack and $38 less than six pairs cost elsewhere. Buy Now at Hanes
Shop up to 20 offers, including multi-packs and single pair items. Shop Now at Hanes
Save on underwear, bras, t-shirts, socks, and pajamas. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
That's $8 under the lowest price we could find for a similar pack elsewhere. Buy Now at Target
A home office and gaming den bargain as most stores charge over $200. Buy Now at Rakuten
This is the largest extra percent-off discount we've seen on this large a selection at PUMA's Rakuten store. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we've seen, and a great price in general for PUMA slides (it's also the lowest price we could find by $9, though most options go for about $30). Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we could find by $30. Buy Now at eBay
That's $70 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $7.
Update: The price has increased to $22.74. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now at Rakuten
