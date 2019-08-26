Personalize your DealNews Experience
Shoes.com via Google Express offers its PUMA Men's Astro Kick Shoes in Cordovan for $34.95. In-cart that drops to $24.46. Apply coupon code "SHOESBTS19" to cut that to $22.01. With free shipping, that's $8 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $12. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's Cell Ultimate Knit Shoes in Quiet Shade/Quarry or Black for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $31.99. With free shipping, that's $18 less than buying via another storefront today, although we saw them for $2 less in February. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's Future Runner Shoes in several colors (Gray/Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $3 from vendors with sufficient stock. Buy Now
PUMA via eBay offers its PUMA Men's Rogue Running Shoes in several colors (Black pictured) for $49.99. Coupon code "JUST4PUMA" drops that to $39.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Macy's offers the PUMA Men's Pacer Next Cage Slip-On Running Sneakers for $40. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That;s the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Cole Haan takes an extra 40% off select men's and women's shoes, coats, bags, and accessories via coupon code "EXTRA40" during its End of Summer Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
CraFeel via Amazon offers the Tuobuqu Men's Orthotic Flip Flops in several colors with prices starting at $23.99. Coupon code "51IS9WHB" drops that starting price to $11.76. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Reebok Unisex Aztrek Shoes in several styles (Grey/Sand pictured) from $19.07 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $6 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $21. Shop Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Shoes.com via Google Express offers the adidas Men's Hoops 2.0 Sneakers in White/Black/Green for $54.95. Add them to your cart and apply coupon code "SHOESBTS19" to cut the price to $34.61. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Today only, Shoes.com via Google Express takes 20% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes. (The discount applies in-cart.) Plus, take an extra 10% off via coupon code "SHOESBTS19". Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Save on PUMA, adidas, Skechers, Clarks, Ecco, and more. Shop Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Alternative Apparel via Google Express offers the Alternative Apparel Women's Striped Fleece Jogger Pants in Grey for $10. That drops to $7 in-cart. With free shipping, that's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
PUMA offers its PUMA Sole Backpack in several colors (Castlerock pictured) for $35. Coupon code "ONLYU" cuts that to $17.50. With $7 for shipping, that's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
PUMA via eBay offers the PUMA Women's Athletics Logo Leggings in Black for $13.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Women's Emergence Cosmic Running Shoes in Black or White for $34.64. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $27.71. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Sweat Basics Modern Sports Hoodie in Medium Grey Heather or Cotton Black for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $26 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $19.79 after coupon. Buy Now
