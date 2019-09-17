Personalize your DealNews Experience
Assuming you'll spend the points, that's a savings of $27 altogether and the best we've ever seen. (We saw them for $26 in last week's mention.) Buy Now
PUMA via eBay offers the PUMA x Mercedes AMG Petronas Men's Kart Cat III Shoes in White or Black for $34.99 with free shipping. That's $55 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw these for $3 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
Assuming you'll use the credit, that's the best deal we could find now by $25 and the lowest price we've seen. (It is also $8 under May mention.) Buy Now
Thanks to the included $4.65 in Rakuten Super Points, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Assuming you'll use the points, that's $3 under our mention from a month ago, $25 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
That's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Save on Crocs, adidas, Clarks, Under Armour, and more. Shop Now
That's the biggest flat extra discount we've seen for Sperry outlet covering men's, women's, and kids' styles this year. Shop Now
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $48 or more. Shop Now
Assuming you'll use the points, that's $3 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the best price now by $19.) Buy Now
Thanks to the points, that's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago (which didn't include points), the lowest price we've seen, and a great deal for adult Crocs shoes in general. (It's the best deal today by $21.) Buy Now
That's an all-time low and the best price we could find now by $4. Buy Now
Thanks to the included Rakuten Points, that's $3 under our mention from last month and the best deal we've seen. (It's currently a low by $16.) Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
That's the best deal we could find by $12 and the lowest price we've seen for a men's PUMA hoodie. Buy Now
Macy's offers the PUMA Men's Pacer Next Cage Slip-On Running Sneakers for $40. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That;s the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Assuming you'll use the points, it's the best deal we could find by $18. Buy Now
