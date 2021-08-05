PSD Underwear Coupon: 20% off

New
PSD Underwear · 1 hr ago
20% off
free shipping w/ $75
In honor of National Underwear Day, PSD Underwear is offering a rare discount of 20% off sitewide (even sale items) via coupon code "CLEANUNDERWEAR". Shop Now at PSD Underwear
Tips
- Shipping adds $3.99, but orders over $75 get free shipping.
- Posted by Liz.
- Why does she love this deal? "These are almost never discounted, and my kids and husband love them because of the scores of fun themes and colors available and the fact that they are super soft and comfortable. They would make a very unique gift as well".
- Pictured are the PSD Men's The Office Dunder Mifflin Tie Dye Underwear for $16 after coupon ($9 off).
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Ends Today
Proozy · 5 days ago
Spyder Men's Performance Boxer Briefs 4-Pack
$9.99 $15
free shipping w/ $50
Apply coupon code "DN730AM-999" to save $35 off the list price. Buy Now at Proozy
Tips
- In Black with Accent or Navy/Blue/Black/Grey.
- Shipping adds $6.95, but orders of $50 or more ship for free.
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Underwear, Sleepwear & Lingerie at Macy's
up to 62% off
free shipping w/ $25
This sale includes over 1,000 sleepwear and lingerie items, with offers including bras $20 and under, extra 15% off select marked items via coupon code "SHOP", and limited specials. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace & Mesh Longline Wireless Bralette for $19.99 ($18 off).
Frederick's of Hollywood · 3 days ago
Frederick's of Hollywood Double Trouble Sale
$9 bras, $3 panties
free shipping w/ $75
A range of bras have been dropped to $9 and panties to $3. Shop Now at Frederick's of Hollywood
Tips
- Shipping adds $6.95, but orders $75 or more ship free.
Target · 3 wks ago
Fruit of the Loom Men's Stay Tucked V-Neck T-Shirt 12-Pack
$16 $36
pickup
That's a $15 low today and $4 less than our April mention. Buy Now at Target
Tips
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Sign In or Register