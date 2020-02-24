Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
PDI Super Sani-Cloth Wipes 160-Count
$11 $13
pickup

That's a low by at least $2. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • germicidal, bactericidal, tuberculocidal, and virucidal
  • Medical-grade wipes, effective against 30 microorganisms
