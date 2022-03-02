Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, monitors, and all-in-one computers. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Published 16 hr ago
Verified 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
These pre-M1 chip models are all at their best-ever prices, bought new. Prices start with the pictured 128GB WiFi model for $829.99 ($469 off); other prices are listed below. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- The deals:
- 256GB WiFi for $879.99 ($519 off)
- 512GB WiFi for $979.99 ($419 off)
Save $20 on this freehand writing experience for Windows 10. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- take notes, plan your day, draw a sketch, and more
Apply coupon code "SUPAGEAR2202" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SupaGear via Amazon.
- supports hard drives up to 8TB
- offline backup
That's $150 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 1ZO-00001
Save on a range of office furniture, including chairs and desks. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Many items receive free delivery, while others are only available for store pickup.
- Pictured is the Realspace Lenzer Mesh High-Back Task Chair for $180 ($110 off).
They've also got desks and chairs marked as much as 55% off. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the LG gram Core i5 15.6" Laptop for $699.99 (a low by $450).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders over $35; pickup may be available.
Check out deals on laptops, mice, printers, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Orders over $45 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $9.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 11th-Gen. i3 17.3" Laptop for $449.99 ($170 off).
That's $54 under the lowest price we could find -- and the comparison doesn't include the 1TB HDD. (The one in the deal includes the 1TB HDD.) Also, you'd pay at least $399 for this current generation graphics card elsewhere, assuming you can find it in stock. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-11400F 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCI Express NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (includes free Windows 11 Home upgrade)
- Model: 11TG-031US
