Shop discounts on HP, Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, ASUS, Element, Acer, and LG. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Dell 27" FHD LED FreeSync Monitor for $170 (low by $20).
-
Published 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Shop over 50 refurbished configurations from HP, Lenovo, Dell, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb HP EliteDesk 800-G2 Skylake i5 Mini Desktop PC from
$319.99$289.99.
Save $188 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Intelligent Technology Limited INC. via Walmart.
- Intel Celeron J3455 1.5GHz Apollo Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-11400 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1K4J3AV_1
That's $130 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 5 Radeon RX 5600G 3.9GHz CPU
- 16GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- AMD Radeon RX 6600XT 8GB GPU
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: SlateMR 215A
Save on a range of office furniture, including chairs and desks. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the WorkPro 1000 Series Ergonomic Mesh/Mesh Mid-Back Task Chair for $159.99 (low by $14).
Save up to $800 on tax and financial software. Tax forms and envelopes from $8. Plus discounts on thousands of related office supplies. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal + E-File & State for PC or Mac for $49.90 ($10 off).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or get free standard shipping on orders of $35 or more.
It's $26 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Not a Rewards member? (It's free to join).
- climbs for up to 15 minutes
- 3.7V 250mAh rechargeable battery
- Model: WRC-70120
Save on over 40 desks, chairs, shelves, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- pictured is the Brenton Studio Radley Mesh Mid-Back Task Chair for $109.99 ($110 off)
- Members get 15% back in Rewards. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Sign In or Register