New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$11 $30
free shipping
PBKay via Rakuten offers its PBKay Heavy Duty 2-oz. Marinade Meat Injector in Stainless Steel for $13.99. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to cut that to $11.19. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $4. Deal ends June 24. Buy Now
Features
- dishwasher safe
- stainless steel construction
- 3" needle for smaller cuts of meat
- 2 6" needles for liquid or minced marinades
- Model: SI100
Details
Comments
Related Offers
That Daily Deal · 8 hrs ago
Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears w/ Bottle Opener 3-Pack
free w/ shipping $30
$5 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears with Bottle Opener 3-Pack for free plus $5.49 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $30 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- built-in bottle opener on each
- built-in stainless steel teeth for jar / bottle opening
- nylon comfort handles
- high carbon stainless steel blades
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Megachef Reversible Indoor Grill and Griddle
$28
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart offers the Megachef Reversible Indoor Grill and Griddle for $33.96. Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping. (Free in-store pickup is also available.) That's the lowest price we could find by $10, outside of the mention below.
Update: The price has dropped to $27.80. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $27.80. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon has it for the same, but it ships in one to two months.
Features
- 15" x 11" cooking surface
- removable glass lid
- nonstick grill and griddle
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Allsum 17" x 13" Bamboo Cutting Board
$17 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Allsum via Amazon offers its Allsum 17" x 12.6" Bamboo Cutting Board in Dark Bamboo for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $4 off list and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in our mention three weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- 100% natural bamboo
- 3 built-in dividers
- juice grooves
- Model: CBdarkL
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Weiketery Professional Kitchen Blow Torch
$10 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Weiketery via Amazon offers the Weiketery Professional Kitchen Blow Torch for $19.99. Coupon code "HJMZ3QZ3" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- safety lock
- adjustable flame
- butane not included
Amazon · 3 days ago
Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Skillets at Amazon
from $5
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon discounts a selection of Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Skillets with prices starting at $4.74. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. The sizes with prices after all available discounts are listed below (Walmart matches some of these items with in-store pickup). Shop Now
Tips
- 3.5" skillet add-on item for $4.74 via an on-page, $0.25 off coupon w/ $25 purchase ($9 off)
- 8" skillet for $9.90 ($9 off)
- 9" skillet for $12.90 ($11 off)
- 10.25" skillet for $14.90 ($12 off)
- 13.25" skillet for $35.99 ($4 off)
- 15" skillet for $49.90 ($10 off)
Kohl's · 4 hrs ago
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker
from $48 $80
free shipping w/ $75
Kohl's discounts the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker in various sizes via coupon code "HEATWAVE", as listed below. Even better, you'll receive $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable online or in-store from June 24 through 30). Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee; orders of $75 or more before discounts receive free shipping. Deal ends June 23. Shop Now
Tips
- 3-Quart for $47.99 + pickup (most charge $60)
- 6-Quart w/ $10 Kohl's Cash for $59.99 + pickup (low by $10; most charge $80)
- 8-Quart w/ $10 Kohl's Cash for $79.99 + free shipping (most charge $100)
Ends Today
Macy's · 15 hrs ago
Small Appliances at Macy's
$10 after rebate
free shipping w/ $49
Macy's discounts a selection of Black + Decker and Bella small appliances for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops each to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $9 or more. That puts each item at or within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Target · 3 wks ago
Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers at Target
35% off
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of machines
Target takes 35% off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers via this Cartwheel coupon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. (It can be redeemed via the Cartwheel mobile app for iPhone or Android. Don't have a Cartwheel account? It's free to sign up.)
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- 24/7 remote monitoring via mobile app
- instant alerts via push notifications
- detachable extendable probe with bracket (up to 3.8 feet)
- Model: 133124
Rakuten · 8 hrs ago
Home & Outdoor Items at Rakuten
Extra 20% off
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 20% off home and outdoor items via coupon code "HOME20". Plus, most items qualify for free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Deal ends June 24. Shop Now
Tips
- A maximum discount of $40 applies
- The coupon can only be used once per account within a single transaction (You must be signed in to use it)
iTunes · 2 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "J5SDCI4Y" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships exclusively via ground and may have an extended delivery time.
Features
- requires no additional hardware
- ideal for traveling
Walmart · 2 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Sign In or Register