Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$18 $50
free shipping
PBKay via Rakuten offers its PBKay 12" Magnetic Knife Holder Bar for $21.99. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to slice that down to $17.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Deal ends June 24. Buy Now
Features
- mounting hardware
- rust-free stainless steel
- Model: KB100
Details
Amazon · 1 mo ago
AnSaw 8-Piece 4.9" Flower Spoon Set
$7 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
AnSaw via Amazon offers the AnSaw 8-Piece 4.9" Flower Spoon Set in Gold, Silver, & Rainbow (pictured) for $10.99. Coupon code "UQZ2SCC2" drops the price to $6.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The 6.9" option in Rainbow is available for $5.39 via the same coupon code.
Features
- made of stainless steel
Macy's · 2 days ago
Goodful 6-Piece Knife Set
$10 $58
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Goodful 6-Piece Knife Set for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $14 under our April mention, $48 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3.5" paring knife
- 5" utility knife
- 8" chef knife
- carbon steel blades
- matching blade guards
- pakkwood handles
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Kyoku 7" Santoku Chef Knife
$18 $38
free shipping
Kyoku via Amazon offers its Kyoku Samurai Series 7" Santoku Chef Knife for $37.99. Coupon "CHVUNUBL" cuts the price to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we've seen for this knife. Buy Now
Features
- Japanese high carbon steel
- triple-riveted Pakkawood handle
- full tang
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Homgeek 15-Piece Kitchen Knife Set
$35 $58
free shipping
SmallBDS via Amazon offers the Homgeek 15-Piece Kitchen Knife Set for $57.99. Coupon code "H23K59LV" drops the price to $34.79. With free shipping, that's a buck under our April mention, $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- German high-carbon stainless steel blades with Pakkawood handles
- kitchen scissors & sharpening rod
- 6 4.5" steak knives
- 3.5" paring knife
- 8" Santoku knife
- 8" slicing knife
- 8" bread knife
- 5" utility knife
- 8" chef knife
- wooden block
Ends Today
Macy's · 23 hrs ago
International Silver 67-Piece Flatware Set for 12
$43 $100
free shipping
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh for $42.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same). That's $57 off list and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less in our mention from three weeks ago. Deal ends June 22. Buy Now
Features
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks, knives, and spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
Amazon · 4 days ago
Kyoku Damascus 8" Serrated Bread Knife
$29 $60
free shipping
Kyoku via Amazon offers its Kyoku Daimyo Series Damascus 8" Serrated Bread Knife for $59.99. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "SZU5H8LG" to cut the price to $29. With free shipping, that's $9 under our mention from last month, $31 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- VG-10 Japanese Damascus steel cutting core
- 5" triple-riveted G10 handle
- includes sheath and case
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Kyoku Daimyo Series 4-Piece Steak Knife Set
$79 $170
free shipping
Kyoku via Amazon offers the Kyoku Daimyo Series 4-Piece Steak Knife Set for $169.99. Clip the $20 off on-page coupon and apply code "KK63G59R" to cut that to $79. With free shipping, that's $21 under our mention from two weeks ago, $91 off, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- high-carbon, VG-10 Japanese Damascus steel blades
- 4 non-serrated steak knives
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Becozier 8" Chef Knife
$18 $30
free shipping
Becozier USA via Amazon offers its Becozier 8" Chef Knife in Silver for $29.99. Coupon code "RH9I9N8V" drops that to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- German stainless steel
- G10 ergonomic handle
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Nest Protect Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm
$88 $200
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the second-generation Nest Protect Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Wired Alarm in White for $109.95. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $87.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $31, although we saw it for $9 less in our Black Friday mention. Deal ends June 24. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with iOS and Android
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- remote alerts via App
- Hush mode for false alarms
- motion sensor night light
- Model: S3003LWES
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- 24/7 remote monitoring via mobile app
- instant alerts via push notifications
- detachable extendable probe with bracket (up to 3.8 feet)
- Model: 133124
iTunes · 2 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "J5SDCI4Y" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships exclusively via ground and may have an extended delivery time.
Features
- requires no additional hardware
- ideal for traveling
Walmart · 2 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
