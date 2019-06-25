New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
PBKay 12" Magnetic Knife Holder Bar
$18 $50
free shipping
PBKay via Rakuten offers its PBKay 12" Magnetic Knife Holder Bar for $21.99. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to slice that down to $17.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Deal ends June 24. Buy Now
Features
  • mounting hardware
  • rust-free stainless steel
  • Model: KB100
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 6/25/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Rakuten Private Label Brands
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register