P.C. Richard and Son · 18 mins ago
free shipping
With price guarantees, you can ensure anything you buy now that drops in the next 30 days from any "Brick and Mortar" or "Authorized Online" retailer, will result in a check sent to balance the difference! Shop Now at P.C. Richard and Son
- 24-month special financing is available on items of $499 or more.
StackSocial · 1 mo ago
SelectTV Streaming App Lifetime Subscription
$80 $479
Apply coupon code "STREAM20" to drop it to $80. That's a savings of $399 off list. Buy Now at StackSocial
- over 150 live channels
- 500,000+ TV shows & movies
- Spanish channels available
- manage all streaming services in one location
Microsoft Store · 2 wks ago
Windows 11 Upgrade
Free
All existing Windows 10 users can get a free upgrade to Windows 11, with three options given on how to proceed. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Before installing, please refer to the PC Health Check app to confirm your device meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 and check the Windows release information status for known issues that may affect you.
- new, rounded design
- redesigned Microsoft store and support for Android apps
- improved Xbox app integration
- AutoHDR
- DirectStorage
Amazon · 1 day ago
Samsung Monitors at Amazon
Up to 31% off
free shipping
Save on thirteen models. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung CRG9 49" UltraWide 32:9 1440p HDR 120Hz IPS Curved QLED Gaming Monitor for 1,049.99 ($150 low).
Microsoft Store · 1 mo ago
Microsoft Office 365 Education
free for students
Students and educators can sign up for Office 365 Education for free. Use your valid school email address to get started. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Word
- Excel
- PowerPoint
- OneNote
- Microsoft Teams
- additional classroom tools
