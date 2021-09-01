Ozeri ZK24 Garden and Kitchen Scale for $5
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Ozeri ZK24 Garden and Kitchen Scale
$4.58 $13
free shipping w/ $35

That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Orders over $35 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99.
  • Available in Lime Green at this price.
Features
  • tare button
  • converts between 5 units of measurement
  • requires 3 AAA batteries
Related
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Walmart Ozeri
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register