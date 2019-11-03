New
Walmart · 56 mins ago
Ozark Trail Tailgate Cooler with 7-Piece Cookout Set
$15 $50
pickup at Walmart

That's $20 under our August mention, $35 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Note it's also available in Black, although it may not be available for in-store pickup.
  • Check out more deals and gift ideas under $25.
Features
  • available in Red
  • includes a BBQ knife, BBQ spatula, salad tongs, set of salt and pepper shakers, BBQ mitt, cutting board, and waiter-style corkscrew
  • adjustable shoulder strap
  • side pocket
  • Model: HB3-345
